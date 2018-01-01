Roof Repairs And Installation

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Did you know that there are an estimated 75,000,000 building structures with roofs in the United States? And all of these building structures have one thing in common: at some point they all require the roofs to be repaired. This fact creates an extraordinary opportunity for the ambitious entrepreneur to start a residential and commercial roof repair service. The main requirement needed to operate a roof repair service is to have experience in roofing repairs, or to have an employee on staff that has experience in roof repairs. Secondary requirements include liability and workers' compensation insurance, and a few basic tools and roofing safety equipment. There are various approaches to marketing the business and securing customers, including the following: • The roof repair service can be marketed to residential homeowners via distributing promotional fliers, or by using traditional advertising mediums, such as newspaper and Yellow Pages advertisements. • Subcontract your roof repair services to home repair associations and clubs who already have an existing membership base that can use this service. • Establish alliances with residential and commercial property management and maintenance companies and provide these companies with 24-hour roof repair services for their clients. • Establish working relationships with existing residential and commercial roofing companies that only specialize in roofing replacements and not roofing repairs. This approach is an excellent way to establish the business quickly, as most of these roof replacement companies can act as an excellent source of referrals for the service.