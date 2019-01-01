Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $50,000 - $100,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Designing, manufacturing, and wholesaling custom-built you-assemble sauna kits is a fantastic business venture to set in motion. You can design, manufacture, and package the saunas complete with assembly instructions for delivery all around the world. Parts such as the heater boxes are available on a wholesale basis. Additionally, milling your own cedar boards for the sauna construction can be an effective method in keeping manufacturing costs to a minimum. In addition to establishing accounts with national retailers to stock and sell the sauna kits, you can also sell the sauna kits directly to consumers by displaying the saunas at home and garden trade shows, Internet malls, and by setting up a sauna display on weekends in busy community malls.

