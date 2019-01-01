Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Hair removal or waxing is a popular procedure that both women and men have done to rid themselves of unwanted body and facial hair. Starting a hair removal service is a good business to set in motion, providing of course that you or a staff member has training and certification as required for the hair removal procedure. The easiest and least expensive way to get the service rolling is to form a joint venture with an established business, such as a hair salon or day spa. A joint venture can reduce the investment needed to start the business, and you can also capitalize on your partner's existing client base to jump-start the business.

