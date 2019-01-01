My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Hair Removal Service

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? Yes
Online Operation? No

Hair removal or waxing is a popular procedure that both women and men have done to rid themselves of unwanted body and facial hair. Starting a hair removal service is a good business to set in motion, providing of course that you or a staff member has training and certification as required for the hair removal procedure. The easiest and least expensive way to get the service rolling is to form a joint venture with an established business, such as a hair salon or day spa. A joint venture can reduce the investment needed to start the business, and you can also capitalize on your partner's existing client base to jump-start the business.

Related Ideas

Categories

Latest on Entrepreneur