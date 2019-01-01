Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Scratch posts'cats love them, and cat owners love them even more. Starting a manufacturing business that focuses on building cat scratch posts is probably the easiest manufacturing business featured in this chapter to start. This enterprise requires virtually no special skills and only basic hand or power tools. Logically, the best venue for selling this type of product will be local pet stores and cat shows. Purchasing a few scratch posts can give you a good idea in terms of how this product is constructed and the various types of materials required. Once again, if possible try to incorporate recycled materials into the construction of the cat scratch posts, as it will serve as a good marketing tool and, of course, help the environment. This business venture is ideal for the person who is seeking a few extra dollars each month, earned by running their own homebased business.

