Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? Yes

While building and selling birdhouses may not make you rich, it can provide a good source of additional part-time business income. The only requirements for starting a business that manufactures birdhouses is to have basic woodworking equipment and skills. There are birdhouse design plans available, or you can design and build your own birdhouses. The finished products can be sold at craft shows, flea markets and to community merchants. The choices are unlimited in terms of how the birdhouses can be marketed. More important is the fact that this is a good homebased business venture that can be started for peanuts and produce a good part-time income.

The Market

Customers will be nature lovers and bird enthusiasts, as well as people who enjoy arts and crafts.

