Seamless Gutters

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Seamless rain gutters are quickly becoming the eavestroughing of choice for most contractors, architects, and homeowners simply because it's inexpensive, quick to install, and available in a wide range of designer colors. The best aspect about starting a seamless gutter service is the fact that it requires little experience. There are no portable roll form machines available that will form the gutters in the desired profile right on the customer's job site. In a nutshell a coil of aluminum metal in the chosen coloris loaded into one end of the machine and the finished rain gutter comes out the other end. Currently, gutter installation contractors are charging in the range of $2.50 to $3.50 per linear foot of gutter installed, $1.50 per linear foot of downpipe installed, plus a premium for jobs that require extensive ladder work or have numerous inside and outside corners. As a way to increase the average selling price, many gutter contractors also quote to install aluminum fascia and soffit while on the job site. Promote the products and services by way of traditional print advertising and by establishing alliances with new home contractors, renovation companies, and siding roofing contractors. Many gutter installation contractors work exclusively on a subcontract basis for the above-mentioned companies.

