Senior Citizen Clothing

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Are you searching for a unique clothing retail business that can be operated on a mobile basis and managed from a home office? If so, consider starting a business that retails clothing to residents living in retirement and senior citizen homes. Simply build alliances with clothing manufacturers and make arrangements with operators of retirement homes to put on a monthly fashion show for the residents. Additionally, models for the fashion shows can be the residents of the homes, and at the end of the show you can take orders for clothing purchases with delivery to follow within a few days. This could prove to be not only a profitable business to operate, but also a very fun business that provides clients with the convenience of easy shopping as well as a little bit of entertainment at the same time.