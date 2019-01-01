Solar Tube Installations

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Solar tubes are a low-cost alternative to installing skylights. These miniskylights are available in a few different sizes and are packaged complete with roof flashing, expandable tunnel, interior finishing ring, and all required installation hardware. What makes this a terrific business start-up is the fact that solar tubes are easy to install, require no permits or special tools, and cost the homeowner less than $600 for the complete installation, including the product. The benefit of the solar tube is that they can add a tremendous amount of natural light to areas that are normally dark, such as closets, stairways, bathrooms, and hallways. The market for solar tubes is cations. Solar tubes are a relatively new product to enter the home improvement market. The potential growth is excellent and current competition is limited. The best way to promote the product and your installation service is to build a mobile showroom n a trailer, keeping it completely free from light inside the trailer with exception of a solar tube. Both you and your customers will be amazed at the amount of light that is generated by the solar tube, which of course is a great sales tool. requirements: Only basic construction knowledge and power tools are required to install solar tube skylights. Currently there are no regulations for the installation of solar tubes, but check with local building officials in your area. Note: A few of the solar tube manufacturers have a night light option. If you are considering providing this option to your customers, ensure that you are, or you have access to, a licensed electrician to complete the electrical hookups.

