Stop Smoking Clinics

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 29 percent of Americans smoke cigarettes. That means a whopping 80,000,000 potential customers for a stop smoking clinic in the United States alone. Even with the assistance of stop smoking aids, such as nicotine patches, gums, and pills, smokers often need additional guidance and support to be able to kick the habit. Starting a stop smoking clinic or counseling service is not difficult. The classes can be conducted in a group format or a one-on-one in-home consulting basis. The business is obviously best suited to be started by an ex-smoker, as they can better understand their clients' situation. The best way to approach this type of instruction business is to develop a course manual: a 'guide to quit smoking.' The manual can be the basis of the stop smoking program that is offered to clients.