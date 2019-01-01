Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Starting a manufacturing business that specializes in custom-designed and constructed store display cases and fixtures is a fantastic business that can be set up and conducted right from a homebased workshop. There are many predesigned and prebuilt display cases available to retailers. However, often merchants require display cases and store fixtures that have to be specially constructed to highlight or merchandise their inventory. There are a few marketing techniques that can be used to promote the business including joining retail business associations, networking with the association members to gather potential leads, and establishing alliances with companies that specialize in commercial store openings and renovations. Both can become an excellent source for new business and business contacts.

Categories