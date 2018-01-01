Storm Window Installations And Storage

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Anyone seeking a part-time, low-investment and easy business startup may find this opportunity to be of particular interest. Starting a business that provides residential homeowners with a service of installing storm windows in the fall and removing the storm windows in the spring is a very straightforward business to initiate. While this business will not make you rich, it can provide a great seasonal income of $15 to $25 per hour, with the potential for additional income if your service also provides homeowners with optional window cleaning and window repair services. The equipment necessary to get rolling includes a few ladders and basic tools, such as hammers and screwdrivers. Ideal customers for this service are owners of Victorian and heritage homes, as wood storm windows often do not open or provide air circulation in the summer, requiring them to be removed and reinstalled later.