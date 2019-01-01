Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Trade shows are a multibillion dollar industry in North America. All companies and organizations that display or promote products and services at trade shows each year have one thing in common. They all need to have an exhibit display designed, constructed, or rented in order to display and promote their products and services. And the best way to capitalize on the demand for trade show displays is to simply start a business that manufactures custom one-of-a-kind trade show displays and off-the-shelf, mass-produced, generic trade show displays. This type of manufacturing business is very easy to establish, as the components needed to build trade show displays are readily available from a wide range of manufacturers. Additionally, a homebased workshop is more than sufficient space to construct the displays, at least initially. Profit margins are excellent for this type of product, especially on the custom one-of-a-kind orders, and finding clients should not be difficult, due to the simple fact that there are an estimated 100,000+ trade shows each year in the United States alone.

