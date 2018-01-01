Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Did you know that many corporations enlist the services of an independent trade show visitor or researcher as a method of keeping track of their competition exhibiting at trade shows? Starting a trade show visitor service is just about as straightforward as any new business venture can be. The duties of a trade show visitor are to collect information for clients about their competition exhibiting at the show. The information collected includes items such as marketing brochures, display booth designs, pictures, traffic counts, special promotions, new product introductions and just about anything else a client may request. To ensure the business is financially viable, most trade show visitors attend trade shows representing as many as 10 to 15 clients. To establish and operate the service, excellent communication and marketing skills will be needed and a digital camera and notebook computer will prove invaluable.