Used Appliance Sales

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

A tidy profit can be earned by selling used appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, washers, and dryers, right from a homebased location. Get started by building a resource library in terms of appliance models, manufacturers, and retail selling prices when new. This type of resource library will prove invaluable when buying secondhand appliances for resale purposes. To secure a initial inventory of used appliances to sell, begin by attending auction sales, garage and estate sales, and scanning your local classified newspaper ads for good used appliances at bargain basement prices. Your target market for resale will include people on a budget, owners of secondary homes, and owners of residential rental and apartment properties. Some basic knowledge of home appliance repair will come in handy, as well as a good, heavy-duty moving dolly and a pickup truck or utility trailer. Aim to maintain a 50 percent markup on all appliances sold and to generate gross annual sales of $50,000 and this simple part-time homebased business will produce gross profits of $15,000 per year.