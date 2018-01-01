Used Wedding Gowns

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? Yes

Sell secondhand wedding gowns from home as well as on the internet for a profit. In a nutshell, the main objective is to purchase secondhand wedding gowns and accessories at bargain basement prices and resell these same gowns for a profit. The gowns can be sold from a home based location as well as on the internet by developing your own website. In addition to purchasing gowns, you can also accept consignment gowns and retain 25 to 40 percent of the sales value for providing the service. Additionally, to boost profits you can enlist the services of a local seamstress to also provide clients with custom, made-to-order new wedding gowns. Advertise your business in your local newspaper and build alliances with wedding planners to promote the business.