Gone are the days of 25-cent video and pinball games. Today's high-tech games can often cost as much $2 or $3, and children (and adults) are still lined up to play. A video arcade is a high-investment business to properly establish; nevertheless, the potential profit returns are also extremely high. Like any business that requires a large volume of people to be successful, you will want your video arcade to be located in a high-traffic, highly visible location. Mall and tourist attractions make fantastic operating locations for video arcades. The largest and most successful video arcades also include food concession stands, retail product sales, such as theme T-shirts, and family pass options, all of which you'll want to consider implementing. Prior to starting a video arcade, complete a full and in-depth market survey into its viability. The investment into this business warrants the expense of such a market study.

