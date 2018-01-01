Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Many building and business owners are turning to having wall murals painted on large areas of their buildings (interior and exterior) for promotional and interior decoration purposes, and as a method to deter graffiti. If you have the ability, or can form a group of people with the ability to produce attractive wall murals, then you can make a lot of money operating your own custom wall mural painting service. Paint your first wall mural for free (with permission of course) and use the finished product as your presentation. Approach businesses with photos of your work. Additionally, have a few suggestions and rough drafts of the wall mural you are proposing. Another way to market your services is to partner up with local interior design or architecture firms--they'll know when the local Italian restaurant is renovating or when the library is adding a new wing. Or, you can also target high-end homeowners who might want nursery rhyme images painted in their baby's room or a lush tropical scene added to a patio wall. You could also add painting services, such as faux finishes, to boost your business. Next to your skill with a paintbrush, your imagination is your best tool for selling your service.

The Market

You can market your services to both businesses and individuals. Creating working relationships with interior designers is key.

Needed Equipment

Paints and brushes, of course, including rollers and other tools used to cover large areas. You'll also want an array of ladders and drop cloths, and a vehicle large enough to transport the tools of your trade.