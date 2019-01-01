Wallpapering Service

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

The demand for residential wallpapering has been on a steady decline for the past decade, with the exception of wallpaper applications is on the rise, due to the fact that a wallpaper finish as opposed to a paint finish, lasts longer, is easier to maintain and, calculated over a usable life span, is half the cost of painting. Specializing in commercial wallpaper applications is a very inexpensive business venture that you can initiate. It can return a comfortable living for many years. Commercial builders, renovators, and property managers can be your best source of leads to secure work.

