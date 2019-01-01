My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Wallpapering Service

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

The demand for residential wallpapering has been on a steady decline for the past decade, with the exception of wallpaper applications is on the rise, due to the fact that a wallpaper finish as opposed to a paint finish, lasts longer, is easier to maintain and, calculated over a usable life span, is half the cost of painting. Specializing in commercial wallpaper applications is a very inexpensive business venture that you can initiate. It can return a comfortable living for many years. Commercial builders, renovators, and property managers can be your best source of leads to secure work.

Related Ideas

Categories

Latest on Entrepreneur