Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Are you looking for a unique, fun, and interesting transportation business venture that will enable you to capitalize on your boating skills and certifications? If so, perhaps you should consider starting a water taxi business. Of course, one of the main requirements is to live by a body of water where this type of service would be in demand. Providing the question of suitable location can be resolved, a water taxi service can be a terrific business venture to set in motion. In addition to the taxi service, you can also provide water sightseeing tours.