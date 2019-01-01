Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Unlike the movie, many wedding singers actually do possess a great musical and singing talent, and starting a wedding singer service may be just the new business opportunity that you have been searching for. There are a few options available in terms of starting a wedding singer service. The first option is of course, if you have the talent, then you can be the wedding singer and market your services. The second option available is to start a wedding singer directory service or agency. The second option will be more costly to initiate. However, it also has the possibility to generate higher sales and potential profits for the business, as you would be representing multiple wedding singers and retaining a portion of their performance fee as your commission. Profit potential range is $20,000+ per year.

