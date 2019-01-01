Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

The main and most important requirement to starting a welding service is that you must have a welding trade certificate. Providing you do, owning and operating a welding service can be extremely profitable. A welding service can operate from a fixed location or on a mobile basis. Of course, a full-service welding business will provide both options to its clients. Establishing a billing rate for welding is accomplished in two formats. The first billing method is to charge per job, which means that you will give your client a cost estimate prior to starting the work. The second and more common billing method is to charge an hourly rate for welding services. The current welding rate ranges between $45 and $65 per hour. All raw welding materials should be marked up by at least 50 percent to establish a retail selling value. Overall, a well-established welding service can easily generate yearly profits in excess of $70,000.

