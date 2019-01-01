My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Welding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

The main and most important requirement to starting a welding service is that you must have a welding trade certificate. Providing you do, owning and operating a welding service can be extremely profitable. A welding service can operate from a fixed location or on a mobile basis. Of course, a full-service welding business will provide both options to its clients. Establishing a billing rate for welding is accomplished in two formats. The first billing method is to charge per job, which means that you will give your client a cost estimate prior to starting the work. The second and more common billing method is to charge an hourly rate for welding services. The current welding rate ranges between $45 and $65 per hour. All raw welding materials should be marked up by at least 50 percent to establish a retail selling value. Overall, a well-established welding service can easily generate yearly profits in excess of $70,000.

Related Ideas

Categories

Latest on Entrepreneur