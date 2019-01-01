Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

A demolition service is a fantastic business venture to set in motion--not the traditional large-scale demolition service, but a small demolition service that specializes in residential and commercial renovation projects. What makes this a great business opportunity is simple: Contractors and renovation companies typically will carry out the demolition needed to get started on the rebuilding process involved with a renovation. The problem, however, is the fact that these companies are often forced to pay overqualified carpenters' huge salaries for doing the demolition work that could be completed by laborers receiving a much lower hourly rate. The results often mean less revenues and profits for the contractor. Herein lies the business opportunity: Forming a crew of construction laborers and subcontracting for renovation companies and contractors for the demolition work has the potential to pay off big. Be sure to acquire workers' compensation insurance for employees and general liability insurance to safe guard against the costs of potential accidents.

