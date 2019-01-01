Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Did you know that pizza boxes are not recyclable due to the grease from the pizza that gets into the cardboard? While this may seem like a useless bit of trivia, it is not, as it can become your greatest and most powerful marketing tool for persuading pizza shop owners and local merchants to partake in a pizza box advertising and recycling program. Here is how it works: Owners of the pizza shop get their pizza boxes for 50 percent of the regular cost for allowing local noncompeting merchants to advertise on the pizza box, and this can potentially save them thousands of dollars each year. Local merchants that advertise on the pizza boxes receive low-cost highly effective advertising and the advertisement can be in the form of a cutout coupon featuring a discount for the merchant's products and services. Consumers still receive a great-tasting pizza, plus valuable discount coupons that can be redeemed at local stores. Last, but not least, the pizza box is partially recycled into coupons and gets a renewed lease on life, which in turn helps us all.

Categories