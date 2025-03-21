This Side Hustle Spotlight Q&A features Marisa Risden, 32, of Denver, Colorado. Risden has built a flexible, thriving business completing traditionally male-dominated jobs on Taskrabbit. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Taskrabbit. Marisa Risden.

What was your day job or primary occupation when you started your side hustle?

Before Taskrabbit, I spent nine years in public service as a 9-1-1 dispatcher, a role that strengthened my ability to problem-solve under pressure, communicate clearly and build trust with people in high-stress situations. While I found the work meaningful, I wanted a new challenge that provided flexibility and the opportunity to apply my skills in different ways.

When did you start your side hustle, and where did you find the inspiration for it?

I moved out west in 2020 and, in 2022, discovered Taskrabbit as a way to take control of my schedule and leverage my existing expertise. My parents owned a construction company, and my mom instilled in me the belief that I could learn and do anything I set my mind to. Long before DIY became a trend, she was tackling home improvement projects herself, showing me firsthand that women can do anything! She made sure I knew how to use power tools, paint and take on home projects with confidence. What started as a way to apply those skills soon evolved into a specialized business offering advanced mounting and minor electrical work, combining technical precision with problem-solving to deliver high-quality installations for my clients.

What were some of the first steps you took to get your side hustle off the ground?

Initially, I focused on projects within my skill set, but as I gained experience, I expanded into more technical services like electrical fixture installations and advanced mounting — tasks often assumed to be dominated by men. Taskrabbit has allowed me to establish a highly rated, in-demand service business where repeat clients trust me for precision, reliability and expertise.

If you could go back in your business journey and change one process or approach, what would it be, and how do you wish you'd done it differently?

Two things stand out: Optimizing my scheduling. Early on, I wasted a lot of time driving back and forth between Denver and Boulder for multiple tasks in a single day. Now, I proactively ask clients if they have the flexibility to switch time slots with others, allowing me to streamline my route. Learning to ask for adjustments has been a game-changer.

I'd also be more cautious with plaster walls. When I first started, I didn't realize the potential health risks of drilling into plaster, particularly in older homes where asbestos may be present. Plaster was commonly used before the 1970s, and exposure to asbestos dust poses health risks. Now, I always wear an N99 drywall mask regardless of the material I'm working with — there's a lot of harmful stuff in construction materials that I'd rather not breathe in.

When it comes to this specific business, what is something you've found particularly challenging and/or surprising that people who get into this type of work should be prepared for but likely aren't?

One of the most overlooked challenges is asking the right questions upfront. The more information I gather before a task — such as wall type, client expectations and any potential obstacles — the smoother the job goes. This also helps avoid unnecessary trips to Home Depot mid-task for a unique tool or hardware.

Can you recall a specific instance when something went very wrong — how did you fix it?

As with any hands-on work, you never truly know what you're up against until you get to the task and evaluate what you're working with. Scoping the task ahead of time can only get you so far; surprises can and will inevitably happen. What sets me apart is my ability to pivot and problem-solve on the spot. Throughout my years of tasking, I've found that my commitment to precision and triple-checking my work before executing has been integral to preventing mistakes. And, of course, by performing every task with that same non-negotiable commitment, I'm able to ensure that my work is done right every time and, most importantly, that my clients are satisfied.

How long did it take you to see consistent monthly revenue? How much did the side hustle earn?

When I first started, I had no reviews and set a lower hourly rate to build demand. I took on every task available, working long hours to gain momentum. Within a month or two, I was consistently booked, and by the third month, I had a clear idea of my income potential. Initially, I made around $2,000 per month, working what felt like 24/7. But that hustle paid off; I built my reputation, gained hundreds of reviews and referrals and was able to scale my business significantly in a relatively short period of time. Now, I'm able to enjoy a work-life balance with my expertise fetching a more substantial hourly rate, and I'm able to schedule time off to appreciate my hard work.

What does growth and revenue look like now?

Taskrabbit has been a valuable source of income that I've been able to scale up or down based on my goals over the last three years. At times, I've worked full-time, completing 40-45 tasks per month, which equates to 70-80 hours of work. The platform provides the flexibility to take on as much or as little as you want, making it a great option for those looking to build a business on their own terms. I'll typically earn around $3,500-4,500 a month when I'm working "full-time" at 60-80 hours a month.

How much time do you spend working on your business on a daily, weekly or monthly basis?

Taskrabbit operates on a client-request model, meaning I don't always know what my week will look like in advance. I usually mark myself as available and wait for bookings. Unlike a traditional job with set days off, I structure my downtime around my bookings. For example, if I only have a morning task scheduled, I might take the afternoon off to meet friends or enjoy a relaxed day off. Seasonal demand also plays a role — busy periods like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and the holidays bring in more tasks. My marketing primarily happens through word-of-mouth and client referrals. The game-changer for me was when I started asking for reviews every time before leaving a task — the majority of my clients don't mind taking a few minutes to share their experiences.

What do you enjoy most about running this business?

I love seeing a project through from start to finish, but my clients are the real reason I enjoy this work so much. I've had the chance to meet and help so many incredible people, and I take pride in making their lives easier. Nothing beats a happy client who refers a friend because they had a great experience with me.

What is your best piece of specific, actionable business advice?

Specifically for women interested in similar work, my advice is:

1. Start within your comfort zone but push yourself to grow — learning new skills has allowed me to take on higher-value tasks.

2. Invest in quality tools — having the right equipment makes any job more efficient and professional.

3. Professionalism sets you apart — clients prioritize expertise, communication and reliability over anything else.

4. Don't be intimidated: Just get started. Every expert was once a beginner, and the best way to build confidence is through hands-on experience. Skills can be learned, but determination, problem-solving and a willingness to figure things out as you go will take you far.

Take every opportunity to learn because even small jobs matter. Smaller tasks build confidence, refine your skills and lay the foundation for bigger opportunities. Every job teaches something new, and the more experience you gain, the faster you'll grow into higher-value work.

