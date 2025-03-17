Most People With Side Hustles Are Confused About Taxes — and Some Make a Very Expensive Mistake. Are You One of Them? Figure out exactly what you're responsible for to avoid an expensive headache down the line.

By Amanda Breen Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Many people use side hustle income to cover everyday expenses or fund their retirement.
  • Unfortunately, many side hustlers aren't confident about their gig's tax implications or how to file.

Thirty-six percent of U.S. adults have a side hustle, and if you're one of them, you might use the extra money made to cover essential bills, save for retirement or take a vacation.

There are a number of different side hustles and reasons for starting them, but there's one thing that every side hustler — no matter how much or little they earn — must face during this time of year: taxes.

Unfortunately, many people who make additional income with side hustles don't have the knowledge or tools to navigate tax season successfully.

Related: How to Get the Most Money Out of Your Side Hustle During Tax Season, From an Expert Who Raised $75.2 Million to Make Filing Easier

In fact, although 92% of Americans think side hustles are becoming the new normal, 56% of those who currently work one feel completely lost when it comes to reporting that income on their taxes, according to a new survey from tax preparation software company TaxAct.

What's more, a lot of U.S. side hustlers struggle just to understand the tax implications related to their gigs.

Only 44.1% of people with side hustles said that they're aware of their gig's tax implications and "know the ins and outs" to file, and 32.3% said that they're aware of the tax implications but will need help to file, per the report.

Another 14.2% of side hustlers are aware of the tax implications but don't believe they apply to them — and 8.8% were unaware of any tax implications at all, the survey found.

Related: Finally, Tax Season is Over. Or Is It? Here are 5 Things You Need to Do All Year to Reduce Tax-Season Stress.

However, side hustlers with steady incomes who think they're exempt from paying taxes are likely incorrect — and it's a mistake that could be very costly. You must file a return if you have net earnings of $400 or more from gig work, per the IRS.

"Even if you find yourself in a situation where you didn't set aside any money [for taxes], and now you're going to owe, still file as quickly as possible because then you know exactly what that tax liability is," Karen Orosco, president of global consumer tax and service delivery at H&R Block, told Entrepreneur. "There are payment options with the IRS. So the sooner you file, the more time you have to figure out how you're going to make that payment."
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a senior features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Devices

Why So Many Business Owners Use MacBooks

Power, performance, battery life, and in this case, price.

By StackCommerce
Side Hustle

How Can You Use AI to Start a Side Hustle? These Are the 10 Best-Paying Ones Right Now.

With the right tools, it's easier than ever to make extra money outside of your 9-5.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

Unlock Your Brain's Problem-Solving Potential With These 3 Neuroscience Hacks

Most people get stuck focusing on problems instead of solutions, keeping their minds trapped in stress mode. This article breaks down a powerful shift that moves you from survival thinking to creative problem-solving with ease.

By Wilson Luna
Business News

Ferrari Buyers Are Getting Younger. Here's What's Driving the Brand's Popularity — Despite Sticker Prices That Rival New Homes.

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna says that 40% of their new buyers are now under the age of 40.

By David James
Science & Technology

The AI 'Black Book' for Entrepreneurs: 7 Tools to Automate and Dominate

Most entrepreneurs barely tap into AI's true power. In this video, discover seven secret AI tools that go beyond basics — boost sales, automate work, and outsmart competitors. Watch now and get a free AI Success Kit!

By Ben Angel