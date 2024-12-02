Cyber Monday Sale! 50% Off All Access

Online Shoppers Spent More Than Ever on Black Friday — And Now Cyber Monday Is Set to Break Records, Too U.S. shoppers spent billions of dollars on Black Friday.

By Sherin Shibu

Key Takeaways

  • This year, U.S. shoppers spent close to $11 billion online on Black Friday.
  • It’s the first year that online shopping has crossed the $10 billion mark on Black Friday, according to Adobe Analytics.
  • E-commerce site Shopify alone saw sales of $5 billion this year on Black Friday among its small business clients.
Shoppers skipped the lines at in-person stores in favor of virtual carts and one-click checkouts this year, as consumers spent more online during Black Friday than ever before.

Adobe Analytics tracked the purchasing habits of U.S. shoppers and found that they spent $10.8 billion on online purchases on Black Friday. That's 10% more than in 2023 and more than double the spend in 2017. Even more notably, online purchases exceeded $10 billion for the first time.

"Crossing the $10 billion mark is a big e-commerce milestone for Black Friday, for a day that in the past was more anchored towards in-store shopping," said Adobe Digital Insight lead analyst Vivek Pandya in a statement.

Related: 5 Reasons Why 2025 Will Be Your Most Amazing Year Yet as an Entrepreneur

At their highest point between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., online shoppers spent $11.3 million a minute. Adobe says toys, jewelry, appliances, apparel, and electronics were key categories for driving sales. Hot items included Lego sets, fitness trackers, and skincare.

E-commerce site Shopify, which enables businesses of all sizes to sell products by helping them set up and launch online stores, saw Black Friday sales among its clients reach a record $5 billion this year. The platform's founder and CEO Tobi Lutke posted on X on Saturday that sales among merchants hit $4.6 million per minute at their peak.

Shopify told Entrepreneur in an email that the top product categories sold by merchants through its platform were t-shirts, skincare, vitamins, makeup, and hoodies. The top-selling cities were Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco. The average cart price was $154.26.

Though Black Friday was a major online shopping event, Adobe expects Cyber Monday to be even bigger and for shoppers to spend a record $13.2 billion that day — an over 6% increase from 2023. Cyber Monday is set to become the biggest shopping e-commerce event of the year.

Zooming out more, U.S. shoppers are expected to spend up to $989 billion this holiday season according to the National Retail Federation, including online and in-person purchases.

Related: This Is What Black Friday and Holiday Shoppers Are Really Looking for This Season, According to New Research
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

