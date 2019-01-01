My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Window And Door Repair Service

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

The target market for a window and door repair service is owners of older homes that have wooden sash doors and windows. The reason to target these homes for this type of business is due to the fact that old wooden windows and doors require yearly maintenance, such as new putty, paint, and removal and installation of storm windows. The demand for this type of repair service will always be strong, as many of these homeowners would not consider replacing the windows and doors because the heritage value the wooden doors and windows add to the home's appearance. Potential income range is $20 to $35 per hour.

Related Ideas

Categories

Latest on Entrepreneur