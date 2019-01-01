Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

The target market for a window and door repair service is owners of older homes that have wooden sash doors and windows. The reason to target these homes for this type of business is due to the fact that old wooden windows and doors require yearly maintenance, such as new putty, paint, and removal and installation of storm windows. The demand for this type of repair service will always be strong, as many of these homeowners would not consider replacing the windows and doors because the heritage value the wooden doors and windows add to the home's appearance. Potential income range is $20 to $35 per hour.

