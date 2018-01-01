Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Retailers often must rely on an elaborate window and in-store displays to attract the attention of passing consumers, and starting a business that specializes in creating effective window displays for retail merchants is the focus of this business opportunity. Marketing a window display service can be as easy as approaching local retailers and initially providing your services for free until the owner of the business starts to realize the benefits and increased sales that a well-designed window display can garner. Additionally, the 'free' display that you create can also be used as a powerful marketing tool to present to other shop owners. Placing a sign by the display that explains your service and gives contact information will help in getting the word out. Furthermore, be sure to build an inventory of interesting props so that you can provide clients with an 'all inclusive' display service.