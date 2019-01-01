Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Manufacturing interior and exterior wood window shutters is a very simple manufacturing business to establish and run. Best of all, only a small homebased workshop is required for manufacturing space. The demand for wooden window shutters and blinds is enormous, especially with recent news that plastic miniblinds can give off toxic fumes into a home. The demand for exterior wooden window shutters used for home decoration and shutter replacements for heritage home renovations is also very large. The completed shutters can be sold to national home improvement center retailers on a wholesale basis, or the window shutters can be sold directly to homeowners on a custom order and installation basis. The profit margins can be terrific on this type of product, as there is not a lot of competition in the industry that focuses on manufacturing wooden window shutters and blinds exclusively.

