Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

There are a few options available when considering starting a business that retails work uniforms and work clothing. The first option is to establish a retail storefront location to stock and sell work uniforms. The second option is to establish a mobile business that sells work uniforms from a large van or delivery truck. Both options have drawbacks and benefits in terms of the business. However, the second option of being a mobile retailer of work uniforms will be less costly to establish, as well as operate. The types of uniforms and work clothing that can be sold include work overalls, health-care uniforms and scrubs, fire and police service uniforms, and school uniforms. Also stocking and selling specialized footwear, such as steel toe work boots, can earn additional revenues. Regardless if the business is operated from a fixed retail location or on a mobile basis, one of the main marketing tools required is a full-color catalog that features the work wear available for sale. You'll want to distribute this catalog to any local businesses in need of your uniforms. You might also want to offer discounts on bulk purchases to influence businesses to choose you as their main uniform supplier.

The Market

Local businesses, people in the healthcare industry who must purchase their own scrubs, parents of children enrolled in schools requiring uniforms

Categories