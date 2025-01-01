Bio

Abbes Seqqat is the CEO at Rain Stella Technologies (RST).

He previously served as CEO of Rain Technology, the pioneering voice AI company behind Orva, the first-ever operating theatre voice assistant. With a rich background in driving innovation and business growth, Abbes is an established visionary in the intersection of technology and healthcare.

Prior to his current role, Abbes held leadership positions at Sensetime, where he spearheaded business and growth initiatives across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. His strategic insights and leadership were instrumental in positioning Sensetime as a key player in the AI landscape, particularly within the medical imaging space.

Before his tenure at Sensetime, Abbes served as a trusted advisor on digital transformation and disruption to leading conglomerates in the region during his tenure at Oracle, IBM Watson Health and Accenture. His expertise in leveraging cutting-edge technologies has enabled organizations to revolutionize their operations and enhance patient care delivery.

His thought leadership and strategic guidance continue to shape the future of healthcare, driving innovation and improving outcomes for patients globally. With a proven track record of success and passion for leveraging technology for the greater good, Abbes remains at the forefront of the AI health tech industry, leading RST towards new heights of innovation and impact.

