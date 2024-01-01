Abdallah Al-Askari

Founder and Managing Partner of C Club, Riaya Physiotherapy Center, Bidaya Sports Academy, and Albidea Club

Abdullah Al-Askari is a health and life enthusiast and an entrepreneur dedicated to creating innovative, industry-leading fitness facilities in private and commercial spaces. He has been involved with Kuwait's fitness industry since 2000, and has, throughout the years, he established Clubfit Gym Co., Evolve Supplements Co., Life Beam for Gym Establishment and Management, and 70/30 meal delivery service.

Al-Askari is also the founder and Managing Partner of a number of health and wellness facilities, including C Club, Riaya Physiotherapy Center, Bidaya Sports Academy, and Albidea Club. He received his bachelor's degree from Virginia Commonwealth University (business marketing), master's degree from Cruyff Institute of Sports in Barcelona (sports management) and is currently pursuing a doctorate in sport business from Paris School of Business.