AbdulGaniy Shehu

Freelance writer

AbdulGaniy Shehu is a freelance writer for hire, Blogger, and Content Marketer. He specializes in growing businesses with valuable content that impacts online brands. His articles have been featured on The Huffington Post, Engadget, Tech Cocktail, and Tweak Your Biz.

Latest

Starting a Business

25 Things I Learnt From Freelancing In A Year

If you're trying to get work as a freelancer, here are 25 important things you should know.

