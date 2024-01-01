Abdulla Almoayed
Founder and CEO, Tarabut Gateway
Latest
The Open Letter Asking To Pause Artificial Intelligence Development Misses The Mark. Here's Why.
The question is: are we at the edge of a cliff, about to fall into a techno-dystopia? Or setting out on our first step towards AI heaven?
A New Dawn: Tapping Into Opportunities Presented by Saudi Arabia's Open Banking Scene
Open banking, and at a wider level, open finance, provides the necessary environment for banks, fintech companies, and innovation players to successfully develop the future of banking in Saudi Arabia.
What Does It Mean To Be Truly Digital? A Global Crisis Exposes The Cracks
Economies hitherto almost entirely reliant on a single commodity are now boasting burgeoning and increasingly thriving tech ecosystems. But in many ways, we are still behind the curve.