Abdulla Almoayed

Founder and CEO, Tarabut Gateway

Abdulla Almoayed is a serial entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of Tarabut Gateway, the first and only company licensed to deliver open banking in MENA, as well as the leading provider of open banking (API based) infrastructure in the region.  
 

Technology

The Open Letter Asking To Pause Artificial Intelligence Development Misses The Mark. Here's Why.

The question is: are we at the edge of a cliff, about to fall into a techno-dystopia? Or setting out on our first step towards AI heaven?

Technology

A New Dawn: Tapping Into Opportunities Presented by Saudi Arabia's Open Banking Scene

Open banking, and at a wider level, open finance, provides the necessary environment for banks, fintech companies, and innovation players to successfully develop the future of banking in Saudi Arabia.

Technology

What Does It Mean To Be Truly Digital? A Global Crisis Exposes The Cracks

Economies hitherto almost entirely reliant on a single commodity are now boasting burgeoning and increasingly thriving tech ecosystems. But in many ways, we are still behind the curve.

