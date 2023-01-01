Abdulmohsin Al Omran
Abdulmohsin Al Omran is the founder and CEO of The Family Office. Since it was founded in 2004, The Family Office has managed more than US$2 billion of assets for over 200 ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families across the world through offices in Manama and Riyadh. Their Dubai office opened in May 2023, consolidating their leading presence in the GCC.
