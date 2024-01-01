Abdulmuttalib (Talib) Hashim
Founder, TBH Consultancy
Abdulmuttalib (Talib) Hashim is an Emirati entrepreneur, Emiratization and workforce localization expert, and founder of TBH Consultancy, a localization consultancy firm. TBH is the first advisory firm with a full-fledged focus on Emiratization and localization in the GCC. Talib is also an Associate Partner with Global Human Resource consulting firm, Aon. Through his work, Talib has been instrumental in advising senior managers on issues related to adopting the most effective ways to attracting, engaging and developing their local talent. Talib is also a coach and mentor for entrepreneurs. He has mentored UAE nationals in local programs such as The Emirati Launchpad by Impact Hub, The EAAGY Awards for Gulf Social Entrepreneurs, and Emirates Foundation’s KAFA’AT Program for Emirati Entrepreneurs.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Growth Strategies
Six Reasons Why GCC Employers Are Losing Their Best Employees
Losing top talent can be an expensive affair for employers, due to the substantial costs associated with finding, employing and training a replacement.