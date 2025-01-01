Bio

Adel El Mawla is the founder and CEO of Workplaced. A seasoned entrepreneur with 15 years of experience, starting at the age of 18, Adel has a proven track record of founding and growing companies across various industries, including fashion, education, advertising, and, most notably, technology, with a specialization in PropTech. Adel has also played multiple roles as a mentor, graduate, and Entrepreneur in Residence in global accelerator programs such as 500 Global, Google for Startups, and Techstars. He holds a bachelor's degree in engineering, a master's in property, and a diploma in finance.