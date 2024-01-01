Adib Samara
Global Brand and Marketing for Sweetheart Kitchen
Adib Samara has a BA in Political Science and a Masters in International Law and brings a unique combination of multinational and entrepreneurial experience, having worked across a variety of industries in various capacities. Adib is currently leading Global Brand and Marketing for Sweetheart Kitchen.
Prior to that, he was at the Director of Business Development at Careem, a UAE-based startup that sold to Uber for US$3.1 billion, where he lead partnerships for the brand.
He previously headed Business Development at Laundrybox, another UAE-based startup, as well as Salmontini, where he established, structured and implemented the sales and distribution strategies for the brand. He is also on the Advisory Board of The Box Self Storage, and was a Sales Advisor for SugarMoo Desserts. Prior to that, spent his career with Nestlé where he gained solid exposure to various regional assignments in different senior capacities, including sales development management for the Nescafé brand.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Feeling Burnt Out? Here's How You Can Reclaim Your Life
All of us have been, at one point in time or the other, emotionally drained, unmotivated, or completely burnt out at work. And it's ok- it's a natural response as human beings, and one that we all go through.
Why Working From Home May Not Be The Best Thing To Do If You Want To Grow In Your Career
When people begin to realize that just showing up and being present can help them achieve better success, more and more will stop working from home, and the normalcy of office life will soon return.
How Private Label Multi-Brand Virtual Kitchens Are Disrupting The Food Delivery Ecosystem (Even Amid COVID-19)
The private label multi-brand virtual kitchen model was invented to eliminate the various bottlenecks in the food delivery supply chain while ensuring independence from existing F&B brick and mortar operators.
Playing The 'We're Local' Card Isn't Enough To Make Your Business A Hit
Although business owners within the ecosystem may have incentive to support local businesses, the reality is that customers do not.
Working At A Startup Made Me A Better Version Of Myself
Like many before me (and I presume many after), I made the decision to leave the corporate world to try my hand within a more entrepreneurial setting.