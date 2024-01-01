Adrian Hayes
Author and Team and Executive Coach
Adrian Hayes is a British record-breaking adventurer, keynote speaker, leadership, team and executive coach, campaigner and author.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
The Case For Team Building Efforts Is Stronger When The Times Are Tougher
It is one of the strange anomalies and, frankly, naiveté of businesses today: in the sporting world, where the stakes, competition and money have increased beyond all recognition in the past 20 years, teamwork and team building is treated with the utmost criticality in producing a high-performing unit.