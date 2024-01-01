Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone Authority (RAKEZ)

Ahmad Saud Numan is Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone Authority (RAKEZ), where he oversees the Strategic Marketing, Public Relations & Events, Corporate Communications, Creative, and Online functions. In addition, Ahmad is a member of the RAK FDI and also heads RAKEZ Media Zone. His previous roles include Marketing Manager at TECOM Group Dubai. Ahmad holds a Bachelor Degree in Commerce/Marketing from University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD).