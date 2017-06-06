Ahmed Moor
Co-founder and board member, liwwa
Ahmed Moor is the co-founder of liwwa, a technology-enabled SME lending company. He was the CEO of liwwa from 2015 to 2021, and is today a board member for the enterprise.
He received a BA from the University of Pennsylvania and an MPP from Harvard University. He has written for Al Jazeera, The Guardian, The Washington Post, and other publications.
