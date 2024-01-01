Managing Director, Augmentation X

Alex Gheordanescu is the Managing Director of Augmentation X, a business growth studio focused on conceptualizing, prototyping and managing digital products, technology systems and digital solutions that enable businesses to drive both commercial performance and brand value.

Prior to Augmentation X, for over 13 years, Alex led various roles starting in operations, moving into the commercial side of organizations, developing and conceptualizing products, and then being drawn into the ever-evolving growth marketing segment of businesses.

Working in the UAE's dynamic market for over a decade, he had the opportunity to apply his knowledge and develop his business acumen in some of the most ambitious organizations and across a variety of projects.

These encompass the development and growth of IHG’s MENA loyalty programs, driving the industry recognized IHG Rewards Club IMEA, leading Emaar's Group Loyalty marketing strategies, and launching the awarded Emirates NBD "U By Emaar" Visa credit card.