Alexander McNabb
Alexander McNabb is a senior consultant at Spot On PR, which focuses on building digital communications and content marketing strategies for brands targeting the Middle East and North Africa region. He consults on publishing, digital media and communication strategies and has worked with government, technology, media and telco enterprises in the region for over 25 years. McNabb is an experienced broadcast presenter, public speaker, conference chair, and workshop leader. He is a regular commentator on marketing, communications, media content and digital as well as emerging technology and communications trends and contributes to radio, television, print and web-based media. In his spare time he writes novels. He blogs at Fake Plastic Souks and at the Spot On blog.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Growth Strategies
Creating More Compelling Content: Five Questions To Ask Before You Let It Go Into The Wild
Alexander McNabb, consultant on publishing, digital media and communication strategies shares his advice for creating content with a business objective in mind.