Bio

Ali Al Dhaheri currently serves as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer Group. He oversees the company’s mission to create an ecosystem that combines world-class waste management infrastructure, streamlined waste collection solutions, and recycling services. His role also includes the development and implementation of integrated waste management strategies, establishing partnerships locally and internationally, and supporting Abu Dhabi’s efforts in achieving an optimal waste management system and transforming waste into an economic resource.

Before joining Tadweer Group, Al Dhaheri served as an Advisor to the Energy and Utilities Cluster at ADQ, where he led several key initiatives,such as restructuring the waste management framework and monitoring market opportunities.

Al Dhaheri previously held various senior roles and has over 20 years of experience in asset management, energy investments, new business development and project delivery. At Mubadala Investment Company, he previously served as the Head of Refining and later as the Director of UAE Industries leading business development activities in refining, marketing and midstream (pipeline and storage) space in Asia, Middle East, North Africa and Russia. Prior to this, he was at the Abu Dhabi National Chemicals Company (ChemaWEyaat) and Abu Dhabi Oil Refining Company (TAKREER).