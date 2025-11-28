How Advanced Waste Collection is a Game Changer For Progressing the UAE's Sustainability Agenda The most profound change lies in shifting the community's mindset around waste.

By Ali Al Dhaheri

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

Waste collection has long been seen as a background service; removing what society no longer values. Globally, we generate between 2.1 and 2.3 billion tonnes of municipal solid waste per year. This could grow to 3.8 billion tonnes by 2050.

Knowing that waste contributes to 3-5% of global greenhouse gas emissions, it is clear change must happen quickly. And in a world facing rapid population growth and escalating climate pressures, how we collect and manage waste is emerging as one of the most powerful levers for sustainability and even a potential solution for climate change challenges.

Waste is a vital source, and the beginning of value creation. Our perception of this material must change to no longer be viewed as the end of the journey, but the start of an exciting new chapter in this cycle.

Only 7% of the 106 billion tonnes of materials used annually worldwide come from recycled sources. There is an abundance of untapped potential when diverting waste from landfill, reducing greenhouse-gas emissions.

According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), municipal solid waste across countries exceeded 770 million tonnes in 2023 -about 552 kg per person - and yet landfilling remains the primary disposal method, accounting for around 40% in many countries.

When intelligent routing systems, real-time data, predictive fleet analytics, and rigorous safety standards work in harmony, collection becomes strategy. These innovations optimise efficiency, drive diversion from landfill, enhance material recovery, and redefine what service excellence looks like.

What was once seen as a cost centre is now an engine of environmental and economic value. This is the model Tajmee'e was built to deliver.

In the UAE, collection is the entry point into bigger opportunities, including material recovery facilities, waste-to-energy systems, and a circular economy framework. This shift supports national ambitions such as the UAE Net Zero by 2050 initiative, and the Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031.

When disposed of appropriately, waste is an alternative resource which can be converted to hydrogen, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), electricity, and more, contributing to the UAE's increasing rise in energy demands.

In the words of H.E. Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Chief of ADNOC, during his opening speech at ADIPEC, the demand for energy, including new grids and data centres, will require up to $4 trillion in investment annually. Waste can be part of this solution.

Further, taking collection to the next level for the UAE and the economy requires aligning operational transformation coupled with the vision of the national strategy. Embedding advanced collection models boosts the green economy, upskills local talents, and reinforces national leadership in sustainable resource management.

The most profound change lies in shifting the community's mindset around waste. The global economy is only about 7.2% circular today despite the fact that 90% of the materials entering our systems are raw, valuable materials.

By influencing behavioural change among the public to recycle, and embedding technology during collection through sensor-enabled bins, digital tracking, and route optimisation, materials becoming traceable, streams become clean and contamination drops. This gives way for a more streamlined and successful circular economy, when waste is appropriately recovered and reintroduced into the community.

In this light, Tajmee'e marks a decisive turning point in terms of how we define progress. It signals our evolution from a standard collector to a national champion of unlocking the value of waste. The journey begins at collection, yet its impact reverberates across the entire sustainability chain.

We are building the backbone for smarter, safer, and greener cities - proving that waste isn't an endpoint, but a resource waiting to be reimagined. We are engineering a cleaner, more sustainable tomorrow.
Ali Al Dhaheri

Managing Director and CEO, Tadweer Group

Ali Al Dhaheri currently serves as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer Group. He oversees the company’s mission to create an ecosystem that combines world-class waste management infrastructure, streamlined waste collection solutions, and recycling services. His role also includes the development and implementation of integrated waste management strategies, establishing partnerships locally and internationally, and supporting Abu Dhabi’s efforts in achieving an optimal waste management system and transforming waste into an economic resource.

Before joining Tadweer Group, Al Dhaheri served as an Advisor to the Energy and Utilities Cluster at ADQ, where he led several key initiatives,such as restructuring the waste management framework and monitoring market opportunities.

Al Dhaheri previously held various senior roles and has over 20 years of experience in asset management, energy investments, new business development and project delivery. At Mubadala Investment Company, he previously served as the Head of Refining and later as the Director of UAE Industries leading business development activities in refining, marketing and midstream (pipeline and storage) space in Asia, Middle East, North Africa and Russia. Prior to this, he was at the Abu Dhabi National Chemicals Company (ChemaWEyaat) and Abu Dhabi Oil Refining Company (TAKREER).

 

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff