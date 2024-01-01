Founder and CEO, Zero&One

Seasoned entrepreneur and cloud technology expert Ali El Kontar is the founder and CEO of Zero&One, a cloud native services provider and native Amazon Web Services (AWS) consulting partner that leads complex technology projects across the Middle East and North Africa. Zero&One helps organizations through their digital transformation journeys by leveraging the cloud’s innovative capabilities to build new revenue streams, reduce costs, increase operational efficiency and agility, and deliver incredible customer experiences and engagement.

The holder of a MBA from the American University of Beirut and a Bachelor’s in Computer Engineering, Ali has worked both in the MENA region and the USA leading private and public IT projects at major industry names including Orange Business Services and Cisco. Ali, an AWS Instructor Champion, has earned the coveted Amazon Partner Network (APN) Ambassador status, joining an elite, worldwide network as its first MENA representative. As an APN Ambassador, Ali is recognized as a skilled 10x AWS certified expert with a passion for sharing his AWS technical expertise and empowering MENA’s tech communities by conducting regular trainings, facilitating group meet-ups, and the publication of thought leadership materials, best practice guidance, and detailed technical write-ups.