Alniz Popat

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lifecare

Alniz Popat is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lifecare. He founded it 20 years ago in his native country Kenya to address the growing need for individual and corporate health insurance solutions. Soon thereafter Popat expanded into Dubai, and in recent years he added yet another office with the establishment of Lifecare’s presence in Qatar. As the CEO of Lifecare, Popat is responsible for the strategic direction of the business, and it is his drive and passion to help people get the right healthcare through affordable insurance that has resulted in Lifecare’s strong growth over the years. Today, Popat proudly oversees 100 employees who work tirelessly to deliver an excellent service to the 1,200 businesses and 25,000 Lifecare client portfolio members. Popat is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario, Canada, in Finance and Economics, and is an active member of the Young Presidents’ Organization in Kenya, and the World Presidents’ Organization in the United Arab Emirates.