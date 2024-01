Regional Manager - Middle East, Blueground

Amine Housni is the Regional Manager of Middle East operations at Blueground . He has more than six years of experience in finance, investment banking, and alternative investments, including private equity, with a special focus on technology, media, telecom, and real estate sectors in emerging markets. Amine earned an MBA from INSEAD, a Master’s degree in strategy from Essec Business School, and a Master’s of engineering from ENSICAEN (National Superior School of Engineering & Research Centre).