Ammar Al Raees
Business Development Professional
Ammar Al Raees is an MBA, an ex-banker and a business development veteran. He has co-founded Dikkan, one of the fastest growing Interior Design firms in the Kingdom of Bahrain, whose clients mainly consist of HNWIs and members of the Royal Family. Dikkan’s reputation has allowed it to be the exclusive agent to fabrics from renowned design houses such as Armani and Hermès.
He is currently involved in the development of a couple of new businesses as well. Ammar maintains his day job as a Business Development Manager in a Government-owned aviation company and is the designated Government Liaison.
