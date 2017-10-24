Amol R. Kadam
Co-founder, RBBi
Amol Kadam is the co-founder of RBBi, the region’s first, specialized user experience (UX), user interface (UI) and digital performance marketing agency, operating in Dubai since 2011.
Coming from a strong creative & usability background spanning more than 16 years, Amol has conceptualized, designed and managed the production of several digital projects for a global range of clients from banking, hospitality, travel, real-estate and more. Amol’s areas of expertise include user experience, usability, online branding and strategy, information architecture, interaction design, online and offline interactive media, digital media. Among other strategic tasks within the agency, his role involves creating usability and UX road-map strategies for interaction media.
Amol is the holder of a master’s qualification in HCI. He is also a certified usability professional and a registered member of Usability Professionals Association Worldwide.
Rethinking Design: Five Trends That Will Enhance Human Experiences In The Future
Technology will not only become more inclusive, but will also allow businesses to focus on emotional intelligence.
How Art Helped Me Find A Different Perspective To Business (And Life)
Lockdowns in this period led many of us to realize the importance of things like our hobbies, with many of us using this time to rediscover to our long-lost passions.
Here's How (And Why) You Should Get Your Enterprise's Customer Experience Ready For The Post COVID-19 World
Brands that have adopted digital and human-less experiences are the brands that are leading excellent customer experience during this period of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Need To Humanize Technology (In Its True Sense)
If you look around the robotics industry, we want robots to even look like humans.
Design Thinking Is Not A Process, It's A Mindset
The most interesting part of design thinking is that it's such a great label. It probably is the most attractive way to describe a model for innovation based on human-centered observation and prototyping.
The Changing Face Of Digital Transformation
The most significant innovation happens when the transformation is user-driven, not IT driven.